Welcome to the fre:ac project Print E-mail
Sunday, 11 July 2010 14:00

fre:ac is a free audio converter and CD ripper with support for various popular formats and encoders. It converts freely between MP3, M4A/AAC, FLAC, WMA, Opus, Ogg Vorbis, Speex, Monkey's Audio (APE), WavPack, WAV and other formats.

With fre:ac you easily rip your audio CDs to MP3 or M4A files for use with your hardware player or convert files that do not play with other audio software. You can even convert whole music libraries retaining the folder and filename structure.

The integrated CD ripper supports the CDDB/GNUdb online CD database. It will automatically query song information and write it to ID3v2 or other title information tags.

Features (click an entry to see details)

  • Converter for MP3, M4A/AAC, FLAC, WMA, Opus, Ogg Vorbis, WAV and other formats

    fre:ac converts freely between all supported formats. No matter if you need WMA to MP3, MP3 to WAV, M4A to MP3, WAV to MP3 or any other conversion, fre:ac supports any combination of formats.
  • Integrated CD ripper with CDDB/GNUdb title database support

    The integrated CD ripper will convert your audio CDs to files on your hard disk. It supports all of the formats available for regular audio file conversion. fre:ac can query the CDDB/GNUdb online CD database to find artist and title information prior to ripping. No need to enter track names manually.
  • Portable application, install on a USB stick and take it with you

    fre:ac can be installed on a USB stick or external drive so you can take it with you and use it on any computer. It will also store its configuration files on the portable drive. That way it will always start up with your custom settings.
  • Multi-core optimized encoders to speed up conversions on modern PCs

    The MP3, M4A/AAC, Opus and Speex encoders integrated with fre:ac make use of modern multi-core CPUs, so ripping and converting speeds get a real boost. You will save time and get the job done quickly.
  • Full Unicode support for tags and file names

    fre:ac provides full support for the Unicode character set. That way it can handle not only Latin scripts, but also Japanese, Cyrillic, Arabic, Indian and others. If you like music from all over the world, you can tag your files in the original script.
  • Easy to learn and use, still offers expert options when you need them

    fre:ac's user interface is designed to be intuitive so you will be able to use the basic features without any trouble. It still offers advanced options when you need them so you will be able to go beyond simple ripping and format conversion using fre:ac.
  • Available for all major operating systems

    fre:ac is a multi-platform application and available for Windows, macOS, Linux, FreeBSD and Haiku. The Windows version is available stand-alone or from the Microsoft Store. The Linux version is availble in AppImage, Flatpak and Snap format.
  • Multilingual user interface available in 43 languages

    fre:ac comes with a multilingual user interface and is currently available in 43 languages (English, German, French, Spanish, Spanish (Latin American), Italian, Japanese, Korean, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Cantonese, Vietnamese, Russian, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Polish, Serbian, Croatian, Czech, Slovak, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Estonian, Lithuanian, Greek, Turkish, Hungarian, Romanian, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazilian), Hindi, Hebrew, Arabic, Afrikaans, Basque, Esperanto, Galician, Catalan, Valencian and Corsican). It can be translated to other languages easily using the 'smooth Translator' utility that is included in the distribution.
  • Completely free and open source without a catch

    fre:ac is available for free without any adware or other foul things. However, the project relies on your support to be able to push the development further. If you like this software, please consider making a donation. Click on one of the icons in the donation section to the right to support the fre:ac project with a donation.
 
fre:ac v1.1.5 Print E-mail
Monday, 28 June 2021 00:33

fre:ac version 1.1.5 has been released on 27th June 2021.

This update adds support for verifying audio CD rips using AccurateRip technology. This compares a checksum of the ripped audio against other users' results for the same CD. When a match is found in the AccurateRip database, this basically certifies a perfect rip. And in case of a mismatch, fre:ac displays a warning to let you know something may be wrong.

Besides this major new feature, the 1.1.5 update comes with performance optimizations, further tagging improvements, updated codecs and a number of bug fixes:

  • Improvements
    • Improved DSP processing performance by up to 70% (mainly on Windows)
    • Added frequency bandwidth setting to FDK-AAC encoder configuration dialog
    • Added an option to toggle logging of complete paths in log files
    • Added options for specifying cover art files to freaccmd
    • Added support for reading Shift_JIS encoded CD-Text
    • Added support for writing album and track comments to cue sheets
    • Added support for ID3v2 tags in RF64 files
    • Added support for updating Vorbis Comment tags
    • Added support for updating ID3v2 tags in RIFF and AIFF files
    • Added support for updating LIST INFO tags in RIFF, RF64 and Wave64 files
    • Added support for ensemble field in Vorbis Comment and APEv2 tags
    • Added support for movement field in ID3v2, Vorbis Comment, APEv2 and MP4 tags
    • Added support for additional URL fields in APEv2 tags
    • Added a tag editor option to keep album artist even if identical to track artist
    • Added media type field to tag editor
  • Bug fixes
    • Fixed hotspot for genre edit field utility menu not covering the whole width of the field
    • Fixed occasional crashes when selecting codec subformat using the "Start encoding with" menu
    • Fixed chapter marks being offset by a few seconds when using DSP processing
    • Fixed playback not working when using certain combinations of DSP processors
    • Fixed incompatibility of FDK-AAC encoded HE and HEv2 AAC files with iTunes
    • Fixed issue decoding FLAC files with unknown length
    • Fixed glitches decoding transients in some Vorbis files
    • Fixed possible crashes when decoding Opus files
    • Fixed rare crashes in LAME encoder component
    • Fixed strings read from ID3v2 tags being limited to 1024 characters
    • Fixed crash when reading malformed CD-Text genre IDs
    • Fixed failure ripping with negative read offset
    • Fixed disc eject not working on macOS
    • Fixed crash when closing fre:ac via dock command on macOS
    • Fixed UI glitches and crashes on exit when running in a Wayland session
    • Fixed popup menu and dropdown list closing behavior on non-Windows platforms
    • Fixed issues with custom DPI settings on Xfce desktops
    • Fixed drag & drop working unreliably on X11 based systems

Upgrading to fre:ac v1.1.5 is strongly recommended for users of earlier releases.

The new release is available in the downloads section. Please report issues on the GitHub issue tracker or by email to support@freac.org.
 
Continuous builds of fre:ac for macOS Print E-mail
Saturday, 10 April 2021 13:28

Continuous builds of fre:ac are now available for the macOS as well, completing the effort to make these automated builds available for all major desktop operating systems. These builds give you a chance to try the latest changes without having to wait for the next release, for example to benefit from bug fixes or take a peek at the latest feature additions.

Continuous builds are currently provided as .dmg images for Intel Macs running macOS 10.9 or later. A variant optimized for Apple Silicon Macs and macOS 11.0 will be added later.

You can grab the latest continuous build from the downloads page or from GitHub.
 
Continuous builds of fre:ac for Windows Print E-mail
Tuesday, 23 February 2021 02:59

Thanks to GitHub Actions, continuous builds of fre:ac are now available for the Windows platform. These automated builds give you a chance to try the latest changes without having to wait for the next release, for example to benefit from bug fixes or take a peek at the latest feature additions.

The continuous builds are provided as .zip packages for the x86 (32 bit) and x86-64 (64 bit) architectures.

You can grab the latest continuous build from the downloads page or from GitHub.
 
fre:ac v1.1.4 Print E-mail
Monday, 15 February 2021 01:25

fre:ac version 1.1.4 has been released on 14th February 2021.

This is a service focussing on minor improvements and bug fixes. fre:ac 1.1.3 adds support for HDCD decoding, improves tagging support and usability of the tag editor, updates codecs to the latest versions and fixes several issues found in earlier releases:

  • Improvements
    • Improved support for reading CD-Text
    • Added an HDCD decoder DSP filter
    • Added catalog number and barcode fields to tag editor
    • Added file type associations to macOS app, so fre:ac is offered for opening audio files
    • Added quality (VBR) setting to FDK-AAC configuration dialog
    • Improved MP3, AAC and Opus encoding performance by up to 30%
    • Improved multi-monitor support on X11 based systems
    • Discs of multi-disc albums are now shown separately in tag editor album mode
    • Update only changed fields when making edits in tag editor album mode
    • Added support for Replay Gain values in MP4 and WMA metadata
    • Do not override settings with default values when using freaccmd's --config option
  • Bug fixes
    • Fixed invalid length written to very long Opus and Speex files (longer than 12 ½ hours at 48 kHz)
    • Fixed decoding of some very short Opus, Vorbis and Speex files
    • Fixed written MP4 chapters being invisible to some applications when using Nero AAC
    • Fixed hang/crash when opening WavPack, Musepack, TAK and OptimFROG files with chapters
    • Fixed issues submitting CDDB information for new CDs (without existing entries)
    • Fixed issues handling long path/file names on Windows
    • Fixed output sample rate being limited to 192 kHz
    • Fixed freaccmd randomly failing to process files in rare cases
    • Fixed bad user interface colors on some Linux distributions
  • Codec support
    • Switched from FAAC to FDK-AAC for AAC encoding

Upgrading to fre:ac v1.1.4 is strongly recommended for users of earlier releases.

The new release is available in the downloads section. Please report issues on the GitHub issue tracker or by email to support@freac.org.
 
